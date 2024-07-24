

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC.L, HCHDF) reported attributable gold production of 57.81 thousand ounce for the second quarter, higher than 43.62 thousand ounce a year ago.



Quarterly attributable silver production declined to 2.09 million ounce from 2.39 million ounce last year.



In the second quarter 2024, Hochschild delivered attributable production of 83,034 gold equivalent ounces or 6.9 million silver equivalent ounces with a better-than-expected performance at Inmaculada and a solid first major contribution from the new Mara Rosa operation.



The company remains on track to meet its overall 2024 attributable production target of 343,000-360,000 gold equivalent ounces or 28.0-29.9 million silver equivalent ounces.



