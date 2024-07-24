

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 24.07.2024 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS CUTS SOUTH32 PRICE TARGET TO 205 (220) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - BERENBERG RAISES VOLUTION GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 600 (500) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH CUTS STHREE PRICE TARGET TO 550 (600) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH STARTS SMITH & NEPHEW WITH 'BUY' - PRICE TARGET 1350 PENCE - HSBC RAISES OCADO PRICE TARGET TO 305 (285) PENCE - 'REDUCE' - JPMORGAN CUTS B&M PRICE TARGET TO 469 (471) PENCE - 'UNDERWEIGHT' - RBC RAISES HOCHSCHILD MINING PRICE TARGET TO 240 (230) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM'



