

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Allegion Plc. (ALLE) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $155.4 million, or $1.77 per share. This compares with $142.0 million, or $1.61 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Allegion Plc. reported adjusted earnings of $171.7 million or $1.96 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $965.6 million from $912.5 million last year.



Allegion Plc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.15 to $7.30



