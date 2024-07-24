

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Democratic Party's new presumptive presidential candidate Kamala Harris has made a scathing attack of her Republican rival Donald Trump at her debut election campaign rally Tuesday.



'Do we want to live in a country of freedom, compassion and rule of law, or a country of chaos, fear and hate?' she asked a crowd of about 3,000 who gathered at West Allis Central High School in the battleground state of Wisconsin.



As the Attorney general of California, And as a courtroom prosecutor, 'I took on perpetrators of all kinds - predators who abused women, fraudsters who ripped off consumers, cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain. So, hear me when I say: I know Donald Trump's type'.



'And in this campaign, I promise you I will proudly put my record against his any day of the week'.



'As attorney general of California, I took on one of our country's largest for-profit colleges that was scamming students. Donald Trump ran a for-profit college that scammed students'.



'As a prosecutor, I specialized in cases involving sexual abuse. Well, Trump was found liable for committing sexual abuse'.



'As attorney general of California, I took on the big Wall Street banks and held them accountable for fraud. Donald Trump was just found guilty of fraud on 34 counts.'



It evoked chants from the audience, 'Lock him up!'



The crowd frequently shouted 'Kamala! Kamala!' responding to her powerful speech, reflecting the audience's enthusiasm that was not there when Joe Biden spoke during his election rallies.



Under pressure of calls for the 81 year-old President to step out of the campaign for re-election, Biden quit the race and endorsed his vice president as the party's presidential candidate Sunday.



'America has tried many failed economic policies before, but we are not going back,' she said.



The crowd repeatedly echoed her words, chanting, 'We're not going back! We're not going back!'



The 59-year-old politician and attorney vowed that building up the middle class will be a defining goal of her presidency.



She alleged that Donald Trump wants to take the country backward. 'He and his extreme Project 2025 agenda will weaken the middle class.'



During a call with reporters Tuesday, Trump said he was open for a debate with Harris in September.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX