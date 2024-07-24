

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.55 billion, or $4.04 per share. This compares with $1.36 billion, or $3.51 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Thermo Fisher Scientific reported adjusted earnings of $2.06 billion or $5.37 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to $10.54 billion from $10.69 billion last year.



Thermo Fisher Scientific earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.55 Bln. vs. $1.36 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.04 vs. $3.51 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $10.54 Bln vs. $10.69 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $21.29 to $22.07 Full year revenue guidance: $42.4 to $43.3 Bln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX