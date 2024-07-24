

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold consolidated above $2,400 per ounce on Wednesday after snapping a four-day losing streak the previous day.



Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $2,414.68 per ounce in European trade, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $2,414.55.



Investor focus shifted to U.S. economic data that could influence the Federal Reserve's rate trajectory.



A flash reading of the manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) for July and services PMI figures are scheduled for release in the New York session. New home sales data for June is also due.



Data on Q2 GDP is due on Thursday and PCE data - the Fed's favored measure of inflation - on Friday.



The report on personal income and spending in June, which includes readings on inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve, could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates.



Currently, markets expect the Fed to lower interest rates by a quarter point in September.



Market participants also await a Bank of Japan policy meeting next week where a rate hike remains on the table.



The dollar index held close to a two-week high ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden's final Oval Office speech to explain why he dropped out of November's election.



U.S. two-year yields edged lower after a solid $69 billion auction, which reinforced market bets on a rate cut in September.



