

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has been tested negative for Covid, and will address the nation from the White House Wednesday.



The President's physician said that his BINAX rapid antigen test result is negative.



'The President's symptoms have resolved. Over the course of his infection, he never manifested a fever, and his vital signs remained normal, to include pulse oximetry. His lungs remained clear,' Dr. Kevin C. O'Connor said in an update on Tuesday.



He added that the President will continue to be monitored for any recurrence of illness, and that he continues to perform all of his presidential duties.



Biden has been functioning from his Delaware residence after testing positive for Covid last week. It was from his residence that Biden announced his decision to quit the presidential race.



At 8 PM ET, Biden will speak from the Oval Office explaining his decision to withdraw, according to his official schedule. He is also scheduled to receive the President's Daily Brief at 10 AM.



Biden returned to the White House on Tuesday afternoon.



