

Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $180.2 million, or $3.77 per share. This compares with $185.3 million, or $3.87 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Teledyne Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $218.7 million or $4.58 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.5% to $1.37 billion from $1.42 billion last year.



Teledyne Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.90 to $5.00 Full year EPS guidance: $19.25 to $19.45



