

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CME Group, Inc. (CME) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $872.1 million, or $2.42 per share. This compares with $767.8 million, or $2.14 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, CME Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $920.4 million or $2.56 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% to $1.53 billion from $1.36 billion last year.



CME Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $872.1 Mln. vs. $767.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.42 vs. $2.14 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.53 Bln vs. $1.36 Bln last year.



