

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The campaign team for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris says it received more than $100 million from donors within two days after President Joe Biden announced his decision to quit the race.



The fund was raised across Harris' campaign, the Democratic National Committee and joint fundraising committees.



The $100 million came in record time from more than 1 million donors, out of which, 62 percent were first-time donors, according to the campaign.



'The historic outpouring of support for Vice President Harris represents exactly the kind of grassroots energy and enthusiasm that wins elections,' said Kevin Munoz, spokesperson for Harris' campaign. 'Already, we are seeing a broad and diverse coalition come together to support our critical work of talking to the voters that will decide this election.'



The Democratic Party's online fundraising platform ActBlue says Harris' entry as the alternative to Biden has triggered enthusiasm among small-scale donors and prompted them to contribute to the party's election campaign fund.



There were reports that some potential donors were reluctant to offer money anticipating a defeat for Biden in the November election considering multiple factors, including his below-par performance at the first debate between the presidential candidates, the age factor that exposed Biden's lack of fitness, and declining percentages in recent polls.



Speaking at her debut election campaign rally Tuesday, Harris compared how she and her opponent Donald Trump are running their campaigns.



'Donald Trump is relying on support from billionaires and big corporations, and he is trading access in exchange for campaign contributions.'



'A couple of months ago at Mar-a-Lago, he literally promised Big Oil companies - Big Oil lobbyists he would do their bidding for $1 billion in campaign donations.'



'On the other hand, we are running a people-powered campaign. And we just had some breaking news: We just had the best 24 hours of grass root fundraising in presidential campaign history.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX