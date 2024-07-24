

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's business confidence stayed steady in July amid weaker demand conditions, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.



The industrial confidence index stood at 0.0 in July, the same as in June. In May, the confidence turned to a positive figure of 2.0.



The survey revealed that 35 percent of the companies in the industry said that their production was limited by a lack of demand.



The overall economic confidence index, which includes consumer expectations, declined to 100.6 in July from 101.2 in the previous month.



The index measuring production expectations weakened to 8 from 12 in the prior month. Meanwhile, the order backlog rose somewhat, but remained negative, and the respective index came in at -14 versus -16 in June.



The survey showed that the construction confidence index also increased slightly to -9 from -11 due to increased expectations for the development of employment.



For the service industry, the composite indicator was unchanged at 7.0, while the retail trade index dropped to -7.0 from -3.0.



