

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Larsen & Toubro (LT, 500510) Wednesday announced a 12 percent increase in the first quarter profit compared to the prior year, supported by 15 percent growth in revenues, compared to the previous year.



For the Indian multinational enterprise engaged in EPC projects, the quarterly earnings after tax were INR 2,786 crore or $332.9 million, compared to INR 2,493 crore in the prior year. The company said international revenues were INR 26,248 crore and that constituted 48 percent of the total revenue for the quarter.



Revenue for the quarter was INR 55,120 crore, up 15 percent from INR 47,882 crore in the prior year quarter.



Looking ahead, the company said 'headwinds continue to linger around geopolitical conflicts, supply chain disruptions and commodity price volatility.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX