

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has clarified and simplified the process for bringing dogs into the United States from rabies-free and low risk dog rabies countries.



To provide greater flexibility to the requirements for dogs coming from dog rabies-free or low-risk countries,



As per the rule that comes into effect on August 1, only dogs that have spent the previous six months in dog rabies-free or low-risk rabies countries will be able to enter the United States with a CDC Import Form online submission receipt.



This form can be filled out the day of travel and the receipt can be shown to airlines and border officials as a printed copy or by phone. The receipt will be good for travel into the U.S. for six months from the date of issuance, including multiple entries. All dogs entering the United States must have a microchip and be over six months of age, CDC said in a statement.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX