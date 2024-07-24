

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Treasuries moved modestly higher early in the session on Wednesday but came under pressure over the course of the trading day.



Bond prices pulled back well off their highs and firmly into negative territory. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, climbed 4.7 basis points to 4.286 percent after hitting a low of 4.210 percent.



The downward move by treasuries came after the Treasury Department revealed the results of this month's auction of $70 billion worth of five-year notes, which attracted average demand.



The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.121 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.40, while the ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.40.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



On Tuesday, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $69 billion worth of two-year notes attracted well above average demand.



In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department released a report unexpectedly showing a continued decrease by new home sales in the U.S. in the month of June.



The report said new home sales fell by 0.6 percent to an annual rate of 617,000 in June after plummeting by 14.9 percent to a revised rate of 621,000 in May.



Economists had expected new home sales to surge by 3.4 percent to a rate of 640,000 from the 619,000 originally reported for the previous month.



With the unexpected decline, new home sales slumped to their lowest level since hitting an annual rate of 611,000 in November 2023.



Trading on Thursday may be impacted by reaction to reports on durable goods orders, jobless claims and second quarter GDP.



