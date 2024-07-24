

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to the State of Connecticut Mosquito Management Program, eastern equine encephalitis or EEE virus was found in several mosquitoes trapped in Canterbury last week.



The mosquitoes were collected from a trap at Quinebaug Camp Road, of which four mosquitoes tested positive for the virus.



Dr. Philip Armstrong, Chief Scientist at Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, warned that the detection of the virus in July is concerning 'as conditions are suitable for further build-up and spread of the virus in the coming weeks and months'.



The virus transmits to human through mosquitoes that feed on EEE-infected birds, causing symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, behavioral changes, and drowsiness.



'We are also detecting the virus in mosquitoes that feed on mammals which increases the risk for human infection,' Armstrong added.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that humans rarely contract EEE virus. However, if they get infected, it could be fatal as there are no medicines or vaccines to treat or prevent the disease.



'We will continue to closely monitor mosquitoes for virus amplification and encourage everyone to take simple measures such as wearing mosquito repellent and covering bare skin, especially during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active,' Armstrong said.



To prevent the mosquito-borne disease, people should avoid mosquito bites, use mosquito repellents, control mosquito population indoors, eliminate standing water, and stock water tanks with fish that eat mosquito larvae.



