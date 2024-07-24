

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $219 million, or $3.96 per share. This compares with $85 million, or $1.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Whirlpool Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $212 million or $2.39 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.7% to $3.99 billion from $4.79 billion last year.



Whirlpool Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $219 Mln. vs. $85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.96 vs. $1.55 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.99 Bln vs. $4.79 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.00 Full year revenue guidance: $16,900 Mln



