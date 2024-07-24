

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republic Services (RSG) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $511.5 million, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $427.4 million, or $1.35 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Republic Services reported adjusted earnings of $508.9 million or $1.61 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $4.05 billion from $3.73 billion last year.



Republic Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $511.5 Mln. vs. $427.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.62 vs. $1.35 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.05 Bln vs. $3.73 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.15 to $6.20 Full year revenue guidance: $16.075 -$16.125 Bln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX