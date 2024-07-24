

EVRY (dpa-AFX) - Carrefour SA (CRERF.PK), Wednesday reported adjusted profit of 313 million euros or 0.46 euro per share in the first half of 2024 compared to 306 million euros or 0.42 euro per share last year.



The company said that the increase in profit was primarily due to profitability in business in France and Brazil.



Sales for the period stood at 44.9 billion euros compared to 45.4 billion euros in previous year.



The food retailer stated that the growth in its EBITDA and Recurring Operating Income, and Net Free Cash Flow is in line with the Carrefour 2026 plan trajectory.



