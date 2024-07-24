

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $289.15 million, or $4.26 per share. This compares with $171.31 million, or $2.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Universal Health Services, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $292.57 million or $4.31 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $3.91 billion from $3.55 billion last year.



Universal Health Services, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $289.15 Mln. vs. $171.31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.26 vs. $2.42 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.91 Bln vs. $3.55 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $15.40 - $16.20 Full year revenue guidance: $15.565 -$15.753 Bln



