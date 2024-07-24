

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $88.69 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $95.29 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Helmerich & Payne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $93.34 million or $0.92 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.6% to $697.72 million from $723.96 million last year.



Helmerich & Payne Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $88.69 Mln. vs. $95.29 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.88 vs. $0.93 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $697.72 Mln vs. $723.96 Mln last year.



