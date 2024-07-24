

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Rentals, Inc. (URI) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $636 million, or $9.54 per share. This compares with $591 million, or $8.58 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, United Rentals, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.70 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $10.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $3.8 billion from $3.6 billion last year.



United Rentals, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $636 Mln. vs. $591 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $9.54 vs. $8.58 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.8 Bln vs. $3.6 Bln last year.



