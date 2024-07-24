

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - O'Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) reported a profit for second quarter that missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $622.8 million, or $10.55 per share. This compares with $627.4 million, or $10.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $10.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $4.27 billion from $4.07 billion last year.



O'Reilly Automotive Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $622.8 Mln. vs. $627.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $10.55 vs. $10.22 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.27 Bln vs. $4.07 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX