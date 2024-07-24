

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $20.3 million or $0.16 per share, compared to $33.7 million or $0.24 per share last year.



Revenues for the quarter rose to $397.1 million from $384.3 million last year.



Adjusted FFO for the quarter was $83.8 million or $0.69 per share, up from $75.7 million or $0.62 per share last year.



Looking forward to the full year, the company now expects adjusted FFO per share of $1.59 to $1.67.



