

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - South Korea will on Thursday release preliminary Q2 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



GDP is expected to rise 0.1 percent on quarter and 2.5 percent on year, moderating from 1.3 percent on quarter and 3.3 percent on year in the three months prior.



Japan will see producer price data for June, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.6 percent on year - up from 2.5 percent in May.



Hong Kong will provide June numbers for imports, exports and trade balance; in May, imports were up 9.6 percent and exports rose 14.8 percent for a trade deficit of HKD12.1 billion.



Thailand will release June figures for imports, exports and trade balance; in May, imports were down 1.7 percent and exports rose 7.2 percent for a trade surplus of $660 million.



