

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $32.29 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $7.10 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.1% to $364.80 million from $308.82 million last year.



Helix Energy Solutions earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $32.29 Mln. vs. $7.10 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.21 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $364.80 Mln vs. $308.82 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX