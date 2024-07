TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Services producer prices in Japan were up 3.0 percent on year in June, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - accelerating from the upwardly revised 2.7 percent increase in May (originally 2.5 percent).



On a monthly basis, producer prices were flat for a second straight month.



Excluding international transportation, services producer prices were also flat on month and up 3.0 percent on year.



