TOKYO, July 25, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. and EcoNaviSta Inc. announced today that they have entered into a business alliance agreement and commenced collaboration with the aim of building an ecosystem in the area of dementia, which is a pressing matter in Japan's super-aging society.Eisai, a long-standing pioneer in the field of dementia having engaged in drug discovery and disease awareness activities, and EcoNaviSta, a frontrunner(1) in SaaS-based care home monitoring systems used in nursing care, will utilize the know-how, technologies and networks held by both companies to promote proof-of-concept experiment to encourage awareness of changes in cognitive function among residents in care home facilities, through the use of Eisai's digital check tool for brain health "NouKNOW"", EcoNaviSta's "Life Rhythm Navi", which visualizes the transition of health status from sleep and lifestyle data, and the "Dementia Prediction Model" developed and patented (JP Patent 7017740) by EcoNaviSta.Among Japan's rapidly aging population, large number of the elderly choose to move into care home facilities without nursing (non-assisted living)(2) or condominiums aimed at seniors(3) while they are still in relatively good health, which results in prolonged tenancies. In these types of residential facilities, there are limited opportunities to interact with nursing-related staff, as these accommodations generally come without care services. Consequently, these residents have few opportunities for changes in their cognitive function to be noticed, and conditions such as Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) or dementia, are often identified only after significant progression. The aim of this proof-of-concept experiment is to address the aforementioned issues, targeting facilities that have already introduced Life Rhythm Navi (up to 200), by utilizing the products to detect and suggest changes in the cognitive function of residents at an early stage, leading to the detection of potential MCI and dementia. Moreover, by leveraging strength of both companies, Eisai and EcoNaviSta will conduct joint research aimed at the early detection of MCI and dementia even in healthy seniors, and consider the potential application of the dementia prediction model in the field of home care.Eisai's Corporate Concept is "to give first thought to patients and people in the daily living domain, and to increase the benefits that health care provides." Under this Concept (also known as human health care (hhc) Concept), we aim to effectively achieve social good in the form of relieving anxiety over health and reducing health disparities. We strive to create and deliver innovative products that target diseases with high unmet medical needs in the fields of -Neurology, including dementia, "Oncology", and "Global Health", as well as the building ecosystems through collaboration with other industries.Under our mission of "providing health and peace of mind to the future society through sleep analysis technology", EcoNaviSta is engaged in development of AI that predicts changes in health conditions. The AI model is designed by utilizing our proprietary analysis techniques of sequential big data on sleep/lifestyle habits that obtained through our services and accumulated in cloud systems. Additionally, we seek to solve social challenges in various areas, including the promotion of digital transformation in nursing care, by implementing these AI technologies into our services.Based on this business alliance agreement, Eisai and EcoNaviSta will contribute to resolving social issues through building a dementia ecosystem.(1) Referred from "Survey on Care Home Monitoring System", Senior Housing Newspaper, October 25, 2023(2) Among the facilities collectively referred to as nursing homes and care facilities, this refers to a type of elderly care facility for those who have yet to need direct nursing care. It is referred to as a care home accommodation without nursing, in contrast to a nursing care facility where nursing care is provided.(3) It is a barrier-free accommodation for self-sufficient seniors, equipped with extensive entertainment facilities. No care services are provided by the facility.About NouKNOWNouKNOW (non-medical device) is a tool developed by Eisai based on an algorithm created by Cogstate Ltd. (Headquarter: Australia), which uses a simple card test using a PC, tablet or smartphone device to perform tests evaluating psychomotor function, attention, learning and memory, and working memory. This digital tool allows users to self-assess independently and in a short time frame (approx.15 minutes), enabling regular assessments in instances such as daily life and health checkups. It has been adopted by a number of medical and research institutions, local governments, corporations and universities.For additional information, please visit https://nouknow.jp/ (Japanese only)About Life Rhythm NaviLife Rhythm Navi is a SaaS-based care home monitoring system based on sleep analysis technologies. The system can monitor the residents while respecting their privacy by utilizing various sensors and equipment that can be installed both inside and outside the room. The data obtained is quantified/visualized in an easy-to-understand manner by our unique analysis functions, and is displayed in real time on individual terminals. Simultaneously, the obtained data is automatically linked and inputted into the care record software. The system has reduced the workload of on-site workers and has been praised as a service that leads to the provision of high-quality care. The total number of users currently exceeds 26,000.For further details, please refer to the following web link. https://info.liferhythmnavi.com/(Japanese only)About the "Dementia Prediction Model"The dementia prediction model is one of the AI designed to predict health trends, created by analyzing the vast sleep and biometric data owned by EcoNaviSta. By analyzing a person's data over a specified period, it predicts changes in cognitive function.Specifically, it collects and analyzes a person's biometrics, including sleep data, over a certain period; it then repeats this same procedure after a certain period has passed. By comparing and further analyzing these results, it is possible to predict trends such as whether the person's cognitive functions might remain the same, improve, or deteriorate.