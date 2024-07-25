Lonza Group AG
Basel, Switzerland, 25 July 2024 - Today, the Lonza Board of Directors announced the nomination of Juan Andres and Eric Drapé as Independent Members of the Board. The Board will propose to shareholders the election of both nominees at the Lonza Group Annual General Meeting (AGM) in May 2025.
Lonza is one of the world's largest healthcare manufacturing organizations. Working across five continents, our global community of around 18,000 colleagues helps pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition companies to bring their treatments to market. United by our vision to bring any therapy to life, we support our customers with a combination of technological insight, world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise, process excellence and innovation. Our work enables our customers to develop and commercialize their therapeutic discoveries, allowing their patients to benefit from life-saving and life-enhancing treatments.
Our business is structured to meet our customers' complex needs across four divisions: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients. Our company generated sales of CHF 3.1 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 893 million in Half-Year 2024. Find out more at www.lonza.com
