Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Lonza Nominates Juan Andres and Eric Drapé as Independent Board Members



25.07.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Basel, Switzerland, 25 July 2024 - Today, the Lonza Board of Directors announced the nomination of Juan Andres and Eric Drapé as Independent Members of the Board. The Board will propose to shareholders the election of both nominees at the Lonza Group Annual General Meeting (AGM) in May 2025.



This announcement follows a recent update which reported measures to improve Board governance, succession planning and focus on organizational health. Building on these changes, the two new proposed members will increase the Board's size to ten.



Juan Andres, a Spanish national, has a career spanning more than 35 years during which he has held a variety of leadership positions. Most recently he was President, Strategic Partnerships and Enterprise Expansion at Moderna, where he led the technical development, scale-up and worldwide supply of its COVID-19 mRNA vaccine. Before joining Moderna, Juan held roles as Head of Technical Operations as well as Head of Quality at Novartis. Prior to that, he spent more than 15 years at Eli Lilly. Juan's deep understanding of the pharma and biotech industry is complemented by international business expertise, having spent time in Puerto Rico, Spain, Switzerland, the UK and the US. Juan is a Board Member at Avantor.



Eric Drapé, a French national, most recently held the role of EVP, Head of Global Operations, Company Officer and Member of the Executive Committee at Teva Pharmaceuticals. In this role, he oversaw operations across more than 50 sites. For more than 35 years, Eric has served in multiple leadership roles in the pharmaceutical industry, covering global operations and quality at Teva Pharmaceuticals, Ipsen Pharma and Novo Nordisk. He brings a wealth of international experience, having held positions in the Denmark, France, Israel and the US. Eric Drapé will join the Board after the expiry of current contractual commitments, effective 14 May 2025.



Jean-Marc Huët, Board Chairman, Lonza, commented: "I would like to take this chance to congratulate Juan and Eric on behalf of the Board for their nomination. Both nominees share extensive leadership experience, alongside diverse and complementary backgrounds that are well suited to Lonza today. Juan brings strong strategic capabilities, and both leaders bring deep manufacturing expertise that is highly relevant for our business. Juan and Eric know the CDMO industry well and have been customers of Lonza in the past. This fresh external perspective will bring valuable insights to support our focus on delivering innovation, operational excellence, and outstanding customer service." Notes to Editors: Biographies can be accessed through the following links: Juan Andres

Eric Drapé

About Lonza Lonza is one of the world's largest healthcare manufacturing organizations. Working across five continents, our global community of around 18,000 colleagues helps pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition companies to bring their treatments to market. United by our vision to bring any therapy to life, we support our customers with a combination of technological insight, world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise, process excellence and innovation. Our work enables our customers to develop and commercialize their therapeutic discoveries, allowing their patients to benefit from life-saving and life-enhancing treatments. Our business is structured to meet our customers' complex needs across four divisions: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients. Our company generated sales of CHF 3.1 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 893 million in Half-Year 2024. Find out more at www.lonza.com Follow @Lonza on LinkedIn

Follow @LonzaGroup on X Lonza Contact Details Victoria Morgan

Head of External Communications

Lonza Group Ltd

Tel +41 61 316 2283

victoria.morgan@lonza.com Daniel Buchta

Investor Relations

Lonza Group Ltd

Tel +41 61 316 2985

daniel.buchta@lonza.com Additional Information and Disclaimer

Lonza Group Ltd has its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It has a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). Lonza Group Ltd is not subject to the SGX-ST's continuing listing requirements but remains subject to Rules 217 and 751 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual. Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and estimates of Lonza Group Ltd, although Lonza Group Ltd can give no assurance that these expectations and estimates will be achieved. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty and are qualified in their entirety. The actual results may differ materially in the future from the forward-looking statements included in this news release due to various factors. Furthermore, except as otherwise required by law, Lonza Group Ltd disclaims any intention or obligation to update the statements contained in this news release. All trademarks belong to Lonza and are registered in CH, US and/or EU, or belong to their respective third-party owners and are used only for informational purposes. Privacy Policy link To immediately delete all the data



End of Media Release

