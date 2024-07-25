

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Business confidence from Germany and monetary aggregates from the euro area are due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Sweden publishes household lending and producer prices for June.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office ISTAT is scheduled to issue business confidence survey results. The business sentiment index is forecast to remain unchanged at 99 in July.



At 4.00 am ET, the market research group ifo Institute releases Germany business sentiment survey data. Economists forecast the business confidence index is forecast to climb to 88.9 in July from 88.6 in June.



In the meantime, the European Central Bank releases euro area monetary aggregates data for June. M3 is forecast to grow 1.8 percent annually, following May's 1.6 percent increase.



At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry is slated to issue Industrial Trends survey results. The order book balance is forecast to fall to -19 in July from -18 in June.



