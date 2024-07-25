

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RELX reported first half profit before tax of 1.29 billion pounds compared to 1.14 billion pounds, last year. Reported EPS was 52.6 pence compared to 46.0 pence. Adjusted profit before tax increased to 1.45 billion pounds from 1.35 billion pounds, last year. Adjusted EPS was 59.5 pence compared to 56.2 pence.



First half revenue was 4.64 billion pounds compared to 4.50 billion pounds, last year, with an underlying growth of 7%.



The Group declared an interim dividend of 18.2 pence, an increase of 7%. The interim dividend will be paid on 5 September 2024, with a record date of 2 August 2024.



For the full year, the Group expects another year of strong underlying growth in revenue and adjusted operating profit, as well as strong growth in adjusted earnings per share on a constant currency basis.



