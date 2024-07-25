

HERZOGENRATH (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook)



For the third quarter, Aixtron AG (AIXG) has initiated revenue guidance while also revising down down the annual revenue outlook, saying a major proportion of its second-quarter system order intake will not be delivered in the current financial year.



For the third-quarter, the company expects revenue of 150 million euros to 180 million euros.



For the full year, Aixtron now expects revenue of 620 million to 660 million euros, down from the previous expectation of 630 million to 720 million euros. Annual EBIT margin is now projected to be in the range of around 22 percent to 25 percent, lower than previous outlook for 24 percent to 26 percent.



Q2 Results:



Aixtron revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled Euro11.2 million, or Euro0.10 per share. This compares with Euro40.4 million, or Euro0.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 24.0% to Euro131.8 million from Euro173.5 million last year.



Aixtron AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): Euro11.2 Mln. vs. Euro40.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): Euro0.10 vs. Euro0.36 last year. -Revenue (Q2): Euro131.8 Mln vs. Euro173.5 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX