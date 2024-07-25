

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HICL Infrastructure Plc (HICL.L), an investor in infrastructure assets, said on Thursday that its operational performance for the period April 1 to July 24 2024 was in line with expectations, demonstrating the resilient nature of the underlying assets.



In addition, the company said that it is on track to deliver dividend of 8.25 pence per share for the full year, with cash generation in the period in line with expectations.



