

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IG Group (IGG.L), on Thursday, reported FY24 profit attributable to owners of the parent of £307.7 million or 78.4p per share versus £365.0 million or 86.4p per share last year.



Profit for the year from continuing operations declined to £307.7 million or 78.4p per share compared to £263.7 million or 86.1p per share in the prior year period.



Adjusted profit after tax was £350.3 million or 90.3p per share compared to £396.5 million or 94.7p per share last year.



Net trading revenue amounted to £844.9 million, lower than the previous year's £941.8 million. Adjusted total revenue decreased to £987.3 million from £1.02 billion generated a year ago.



