

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British American Tobacco plc (BATS.L, BTI), on Thursday, announced an irrevocable, non-discretionary agreement with, Goldman Sachs International, to purchase ordinary shares of the Company commencing on 25 July and ending on 14 October 2024.



BTI stated that Goldman Sachs will make its trading decisions in relation to the company's Shares independently of, and uninfluenced by, the company.



The purpose of the Programme is to reduce the share capital of the company. The Shares repurchased will be cancelled. The maximum number of Shares permitted to be purchased by the company under the Programme, pursuant to the authority granted by its shareholders at the company's 2024 AGM, is 223,642,156 Shares.



