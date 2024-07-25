

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L), a commercial furniture company, on Thursday reported a slight increase in pre-tax income for the first-half, helped by increased revenue. The company also said it is on track to achieve its full-year guidance.



For the six-month period, the Group posted a pre-tax income of 112.3 million pounds, higher than 111.9 million pounds, recorded for the same period last year.



Net profit stood at 84.4 million pounds or 15.4pence per share as against last year's 84.6 million pounds or 15.3 pence per share.



Operating profit was 117.2 million pounds, compared with 117 million pounds a year ago.



Revenue was 966.3 million pounds, up from previous year's 926.9 million pounds, reflecting a good performance in challenging market conditions in the UK and France. UK depot revenue grew 4.3 percent to 933.7 million pounds from previous year's 895.1 million pounds.



Howden Joinery will pay an interim dividend of 4.9 pence per share on November 22 to shareholders on the register as of October 18.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the Group, said: 'While our results are second half weighted given the Autumn peak trading period, our performance since the start of the second half, has been in line with our expectations. Despite the challenging market conditions, the progress of our strategic initiatives and current trading momentum gives us confidence that the Group is on track with its outlook for 2024.'



