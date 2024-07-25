

WINDSOR (dpa-AFX) - Centrica plc (CNA), an integrated energy company on Thursday announced that Scott Wheway would step down as Chair of the Company and would not seek re-election as a director.



Effective 16 December 2024, Kevin O'Byrne would succeed Scott and be appointed as Chair of the Company.



Kevin has served as a Non-Executive Director since May 2019 and is currently the Senior Independent Director and a member of the Nominations Committee and Audit and Risk Committee.



Kevin was Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee from 2019 to 2023.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX