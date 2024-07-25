

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France-KLM Group (AFRAF.PK) reported that its second quarter net income - Group part dropped to 121 million euros from last year's 604 million euros, impacted by unit cost and higher fuel price.



EBITDA for the quarter was 1.17 billion euros down from 1.33 billion euros in the prior year.



But revenues from ordinary activities for the quarter grew to 7.95 billion euros from 7.62 billion euros last year.



In the second quarter 2024, Air France-KLM welcomed 25.7 million passengers which was 4.4% above last year. As capacity increased by 4.1% and traffic grew by 4.1%, the load factor was stable compared to last year at 88%.



The Group expects its capacity in Available Seat Kilometers for Air France-KLM Group including Transavia to increase by 4% in 2024 compared to 2023. Previously, it was expected to increase by 5% compared to 2023.



