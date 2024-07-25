

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems plc (BA.L) said that it has entered into arrangements with J.P. Morgan Securities plc in relation to the first tranche of the three-year up to 1.5 billion pounds share buy-back programme announced on 2 August 2023.



The company said it has instructed J.P. Morgan Securities, acting as riskless principal, to carry out on-market purchases of ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each in the Company for up to a maximum consideration of 500 million pounds. The First Tranche of the Buy-back Programme is expected to be completed by 25 July 2025.



