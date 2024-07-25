

DUNDEE (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L), an investment and financial services company, Thursday reported profit before tax of 325.02 million pounds for the first half, increased from 317.73 million pounds in the comparable period last year, reflecting higher gain on investments.



Gain on investments held at fair value grew to 298.73 million pounds from 289.73 million pounds in the previous year.



Net profit rose to 316.21 million pounds or 111.41p per share from 314.22 million pounds or 108.12p per share a year ago.



The company said income was 35.87 million pounds, lower than 42.10 million pounds in the previous year.



Net assets as on June 30, 2024 was 3.596 billion pounds, up from 3.117 billion pounds a year ago.



Net asset value per share attributable to equity holders rose to 12.74 pounds from 10.87 pounds last year.



The company has declared a second interim dividend of 6.62p per share for 2024.



