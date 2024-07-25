

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX), a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services, reported Thursday that its second-quarter net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$7.78 billion, higher than last year's NT$7.74 billion.



Earnings per share for the quarter were NT$1.75 or $0.109 per ADS, compared to NT$1.76 last year.



Sequentially, net income surged from NT$5.68 billion or NT$1.28 per share in the preceding first quarter.



Net revenues were NT$140.24 billion for the second quarter, up 2.9 percent year-over-year and up 5.6 percent sequentially.



