

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. President Joe Biden said it is time to pass the torch to a new generation to unite the Democrats and the country.



In an address to the nation from the Oval Office explaining his decision to quit the presidential race, Biden said, 'You know, in recent weeks it's become clear to me that I need to unite my party in this critical endeavor. I believe my record as president, my leadership in the world, my vision for America's future all merited a second term. But nothing, nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy. That includes personal ambition. So, I've decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. It's the best way to unite our nation.'



It marked Biden's first public appearance after announcing Sunday his decision to step out of the campaign for re-election, and endorsing vice president Kamala Harris as the party's presidential candidate. At 59, she is 22 years younger to Biden.



Biden described Harris as an experienced, tough, capable partner. 'She's experienced. She's tough. She's capable. She's been an incredible partner to me, and a leader for our country.'



Meanwhile, at a fiery campaign rally in North Carolina Wednesday, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said, 'She is a radical left lunatic who will destroy our country.'



In an apparent reference to Trump, Biden said, 'The great thing about America is here, kings and dictators do not rule. The people do. History is in your hands. The power is in your hands. The idea of America lies in your hands.'



The 81-year-old President vowed to 'finish the job for the American people' before his current term expires in January, which is expected to end his more than half a century old political career.



During his 11-minute-long speech at the Oval Office, accompanied by his family and White House staff, Biden listed his accomplishments and remaining goals to achieve in the few months ahead, including Supreme Court reform, peace in Gaza, upholding U.S.X' alliances and working toward his cancer-ending moonshot.



