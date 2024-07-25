

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW), an advisory, broking and solutions company, Thursday reported net income of $141 million or $1.36 per share for the second quarter, higher than 94 million or $0.88 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Earnings beat the Street expectations. The company also raised its full-year profit outlook.



Excluding one-time items, earnings were $263 million or $2.55 per share, that beat the average estimate of 17 analysts of $2.33 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Income from operations increased to $212 million from $142 million last year. Adjusted income from operations was $385 million.



Revenue for the quarter grew to $2.265 billion from $2.159 billion in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $2.27 billion.



Looking ahead, the company has raised its adjusted EPS outlook to $16.00-$17.00 from $15.40-$17.00 guided earlier.



The company continues to expect full-year revenue to be more than $9.9 billion.



Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $16.27 per share on revenue of $9.96 billion for the year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX