Interactive Strength Inc.'s CLMBR Earns Approved Vendor Partner status from Crunch Fitness and is Invited to the 2024 Crunch Franchise Convention

CLMBR is now an Approved Vendor Partner for Crunch Fitness franchisees, following a successful pilot at Crunch West Hollywood earlier this year

CLMBR is exhibiting at the Annual Crunch Franchise Convention, from July 28 to August 1 in Phoenix, AZ

There are more than 460 locations and 2.5 million members in the Crunch Fitness system

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) ("TRNR" or "the Company"), maker of innovative specialty fitness equipment under the CLMBR and FORME brands, today announced that CLMBR has earned Approved Vendor Partner status from Crunch Fitness and has been invited to exhibit CLMBR at the Crunch Franchise Convention, which starts on July 28 in Phoenix, AZ.

Trent Ward, Co-Founder and CEO of TRNR, said: "Crunch Fitness is one of the fastest growing gym chains in the US and we are excited that CLMBR has earned the Approved Vendor Partner status, which is a key step that enables selling CLMBRs to the wider Crunch Fitness system. After the very successful pilot at Crunch West Hollywood earlier this year, where we eventually installed 13 CLMBRs, we were targeting this opportunity to exhibit at the Crunch Franchise Convention so that we could allow the other Crunch Franchise Owners to experience CLMBR."

The annual Crunch Franchise Convention is an invitation-only event for Franchise Owners, Vendor Partners, Club Managers and other key team members. There is a select group of Vendor Partners that exhibit, which allows Franchise Owners to evaluate and purchase equipment in order to have installations completed before the peak membership selling season begins in January.

Crunch Fitness has more than 460 corporate and franchised locations currently open, and there are more than 1,400 franchise locations committed to eventually open. After a successful pilot, Crunch West Hollywood installed CLMBR devices in both a group fitness room previously used for spinning and on the cardio floor, highlighting the versatility of CLMBR.

The group fitness application demonstrates the strong potential of the CLMBR opportunity, given the high number of spin bikes that have been installed over the past couple of decades across the industry. The positive reception of the class concept at Crunch West Hollywood mirrors the success of Studio CLMBR in Denver.

TRNR Investor Contact

ir@interactivestrength.com

TRNR Media Contact

forme@jacktaylorpr.com

About Crunch Fitness:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves 2.5 million members with over 460 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

About Interactive Strength Inc.:

Interactive Strength Inc. produces innovative specialty fitness equipment and digital fitness services under two main brands: 1) CLMBR and 2) FORME. Interactive Strength Inc. is listed on Nasdaq (symbol: TRNR).

CLMBR is a vertical climbing machine that offers an efficient and effective full-body strength and cardio workout. CLMBR's design is compact and easy to move - making it perfect for commercial or in-home use. With its low impact and ergonomic movement, CLMBR is safe for most ages and levels of ability and can be found at gyms and fitness studios, hotels, and physical therapy facilities, as well as available for consumers at home. www.clmbr.com.

FORME is a digital fitness platform that combines premium smart gyms with live virtual personal training and coaching to deliver an immersive experience and better outcomes for both consumers and trainers. FORME delivers an immersive and dynamic fitness experience through two connected hardware products: 1) The FORME Studio Lift (fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance) and 2) The FORME Studio (fitness mirror). In addition to the company's connected fitness hardware products, FORME offers expert personal training and health coaching in different formats and price points through Video On-Demand, Custom Training, and Live 1:1 virtual personal training. www.formelife.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release includes certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and reflect management's assumptions, views, plans, objectives and projections about the future. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe", "project", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "strategy", "future", "opportunity", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "would", "will be", "will continue", "will likely result" or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the possibility that Crunch Franchise Owners will purchase CLMBRs by January or at all. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of the Company. Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: demand for our products; competition, including technological advances made by and new products released by our competitors; our ability to accurately forecast consumer demand for our products and adequately maintain our inventory; and our reliance on a limited number of suppliers and distributors for our products. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. To the extent permitted under applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Interactive Strength Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com