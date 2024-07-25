

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Thursday reported net income of $195 million or $0.65 per share for the second quarter compared with $195 million or $0.67 per share in the same quarter a year ago.



Excluding one-time items, earnings were $197 million or $0.66 per share, that beat the analysts' estimate of $0.62 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Operating income increased to $283 million from $244 million last year.



Operating revenue grew to $1.607 billion from $1.555 billion in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $1.75 billion.



Looking ahead, the company has confirmed its full-year adjusted EPS outlook in the range of $3.29 per share to $3.35 per share. The Street is looking for $3.33 per share.



CMS Energy also said it continues to expect long-term adjusted EPS growth of 6 percent to 8 percent.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX