

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RPC Inc. (RES) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $32.419 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $65.013 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, RPC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $32.419 million or $0.15 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.4% to $364.153 million from $415.858 million last year.



RPC Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



