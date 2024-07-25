

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for TechnipFMC plc (FTI):



Earnings: $186.5 million in Q2 vs. -$87.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.42 in Q2 vs. -$0.20 in the same period last year. Excluding items, TechnipFMC plc reported adjusted earnings of $188.9 million or $0.43 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.31 per share Revenue: $2.325 billion in Q2 vs. $1.972 billion in the same period last year.



