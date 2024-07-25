

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Masco Corp. (MAS) released a profit for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $258 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $263 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Masco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $264 million or $1.20 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.7% to $2.091 billion from $2.127 billion last year.



Masco Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $258 Mln. vs. $263 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.17 vs. $1.16 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.091 Bln vs. $2.127 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.05 - $4.20



