WKN: A2ACHP | ISIN: VGG225641015 | Ticker-Symbol: 5CT
Stuttgart
25.07.24
08:06 Uhr
0,018 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
25.07.2024 13:31 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Web3 Collaboration with Liteflow Update First Web3 Start-Up Pitch Day set for 30 July 2024 
25-Jul-2024 / 12:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 
 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Web3 Collaboration with Liteflow Update 
First Web3 Start-Up Pitch Day set for 30 July 2024 
London, UK, 25 July 2024 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and 
venture builder is pleased to provide an update on its strategic collaboration agreement with Liteflow, a Web3 and NFT 
Tool Suite provider. 
As announced on 2 July 2024, Coinsilium and Liteflow signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") as a first step in a 
planned long term strategic collaboration agreement, with an initial campaign launched in tandem, offering pre-selected 
start-up projects access to USUSD1million in dedicated seed project funding. This initiative forms part of a programme to 
identify and support the next generation of leading Web3 projects. 
Targeted projects were to be selected from best-in-class DeFi, GameFi, and SocialFi applications. 
We are pleased to report that the first Web3 Start-Up Pitch Day has now been set for 30 July 2024 and the short-listed 
projects named below have now been selected from numerous applications received earlier this month. 
   -- OpenCloset.ai, the one-stop platform for every brand willing to get into Web3 with scientific proof; 
 
   -- Astra Nova, a revolutionary action RPG co-created by and for gamers; 
   -- Qudo, a Web3 gaming platform that converts Web2 into Web3 games; 
   -- Shockwaves, an FPS game powered by AI and music; and 
   -- Cyrator, a crypto research community and social media platform to share crypto reviews, project updates 
  and news. 
Project founders and teams will be pitching via a private video conferencing session and at the end of the process 
selected projects may receive an offer of potential seed investment and advisory services. Given the high number of 
applications received, it is expected that Liteflow and Coinsilium will hold Pitch Day sessions on a monthly basis over 
the course of 2024. 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive at Coinsilium, commented: "It is exciting to see this initiative with our partners at 
Liteflow coming to life so quickly and we have been very impressed by the level of interest from Web3 projects and by 
the quality of some of the applications we have received. 
This is certainly a positive sign for our first Pitch Day and bodes well for future events whilst underpinning our 
conviction that the Web3 sector is on a major growth trajectory, attracting an increasing number of talented 
entrepreneurs and developers." 
 
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. 
 
Coinsilium Group Limited                     +350 2000 8223 
Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman                +44 (0) 7785 381 089 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive                   www.coinsilium.com 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited Aquis Growth Market Corporate Adviser +44 (0) 207 469 0930 
 
SI Capital Limited 
                                 +44 (0) 1483 413 500 
Nick Emerson (Broker)

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation.

Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar.

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the Aquis Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

About Liteflow

Liteflow is a Web3 & NFT tool suite provider, offering solutions designed to propel business innovation and success. Catering to a broad spectrum of sectors including GameFi, PointFi, ArtFi, SocialFi, and DeFi, Liteflow supports projects from their inception to well-established phases. Trusted by leading companies, Liteflow is the go-to platform for transformative digital solutions.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2024 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

