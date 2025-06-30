Anzeige
Montag, 30.06.2025
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
WKN: A2ACHP | ISIN: VGG225641015 | Ticker-Symbol: 5CT
Frankfurt
30.06.25 | 09:10
0,248 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
30.06.2025 08:33 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Coinsilium Group Limited: Exercise of Warrants

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Exercise of Warrants 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Exercise of Warrants 
30-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 
 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Exercise of Warrants 
 
London, UK, 30 June 2025 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Aquis quoted digital asset venture 
builder, investor and adviser, announces that it has received the following warrants and option exercise notices: 
 
  
 
Exercise of Warrants 
 
The Company has received warrant exercise notices for a total of 2,499,999 new ordinary shares of no-par value 
("Ordinary Shares") at an exercise price of 3 pence per share and exercise notices for a total of 4,600,000 new 
Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of 3.75 pence per share, raising gross proceeds of GBP247,999.97 for the Company. 
 
The exercised warrants are part of those granted during the Company's subscription and broker placement, conducted 
through Peterhouse Capital and SI Capital, as announced on 21 April 2023 and 8 March 2024. 
 
Admission 
 
Application has been made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth 
Market on or around 3rd July ("Admission"). The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the Ordinary Shares of 
the Company in issue. 
 
Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 371,787,273 Ordinary Shares. This number will 
represent the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation 
by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the 
Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. 
 
The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. 
 
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. 
 
                                     
 
Coinsilium Group Limited                      +350 2000 8223 
 
Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman                  +44 (0) 7785 381 089 
 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive                    www.coinsilium.com 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
                                 +44 (0) 207 469 0930 
(AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) 
 
SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker) 
                                +44 (0) 1483 413 500 
Nick Emerson 
 
Oberon Capital (Joint Broker) 
                                +4420 3179 5300 
Nick Lovering, Adam Pollock 
 
OAK Securities (Joint Broker) 
                                Tel. +44 (0)20 3973 3678 
Damion Carruel, Calvin Man

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF) is a company quoted on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market in London and cross-traded on OTC Markets in New York, with a long-established presence in the digital asset sector.

Since 2015, Coinsilium has played a pioneering role in supporting blockchain innovation, working with early-stage ventures and contributing to the evolution of decentralised technologies and digital finance.

Coinsilium maintains a portfolio of strategic investments across the digital asset space, including equity interests in companies both within the blockchain sector and in related areas such as financial technology and digital infrastructure. A full overview of its portfolio can be found on the portfolio section of the Company's website.

In 2025, Coinsilium launched Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza!"), its 100%-owned subsidiary registered in Gibraltar. Forza is responsible for owning and managing Coinsilium's strategic Bitcoin treasury and strategy, which is designed to enhance the Company's long-term financial resilience and provide a sound treasury foundation to support its future growth. Storage of all Bitcoin holdings is handled by third-party, regulated, institutional-grade custodians.

Please refer to the Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan.

With over a decade of Digital Asset sector experience and a clear forward-focused strategy, Coinsilium is committed to building long-term value for shareholders through disciplined participation in the evolving digital asset economy.

For further information, please visit: www.coinsilium.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      VGG225641015 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      COIN 
Sequence No.:  394261 
EQS News ID:  2162076 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2162076&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
