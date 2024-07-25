

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ryder System, Inc. (R) Thursday reported second quarter profit, compared to loss last year, that reflected a non-cash FMS U.K. business exit charge.



Quarterly earnings were $126 million, while the company reported loss of $18 million a year ago. On adjusted basis earnings were $134 million. Earnings per share from continuing operations were $2.83, compared to loss per share of $0.39 last year. Non-GAAP earnings from continuing operation were $3.00.



Total revenue for the second quarter increased to $3.2 billion from $2.9 billion in the prior year.



Looking ahead to the full year 2024, the company expects adjusted ROE of 16-16.5 percent, and comparable non-GAAp earnings per share of $11.90 -$12.40.



